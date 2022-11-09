NCT Dream Received Two Top Prizes at This Year’s Genie Music Awards.

NCT Dream received two of the three desans (main prizes) at the recent Genie Music Awards 2022 in the categories “Artist and Album of the Year”.

The award ceremony took place yesterday (November 8) at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, South Korea, with a live audience, the first time in three years the ceremony was held in person. However, the red carpet and the live broadcast of the ceremony were canceled due to the recent tragedy in Itaewon. Instead, the main segment of the award ceremony was recorded to be shown on television later, the date was not disclosed.

This year, at the Genie Music Awards, NCT Dream took home two of the three desans — the most coveted awards at concerts at the end of the year — at the ceremony. The NCT sub-unit of seven people was awarded the prizes “Best Artist” and “Best Album”, the latter was awarded for their second studio album “Glitch Mode”, released in March. The winners of the Genie Music Awards are determined by the digital scores of the Genie Music streaming service and the judges’ scores, which account for 60 and 40 percent, respectively.

The remaining Daesan for Top Music went to solo artist Lim Yong Un for his hit “Our Blues, Our Life”. At the ceremony, Lim also received awards for Solo Artist and Genie Music Popularity.

Meanwhile, IVE and BTS received two awards each, making them the only groups to receive more than one prize. IVE received awards in the categories “Female New Artist” and “Best Style”, and BTS left with trophies in the categories “Best Male Group” and “Worldwide Popularity”. Other wins of the evening went to such artists as (G)I-DLE, TEMPEST, Taen from Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet and others. For the full list of Genie Music Awards 2022 winners, see Soompi.

In other news, NCT Dream recently announced the release of their upcoming debut feature film NCT Dream The Movie: In a Dream, which is described as documenting a two-day boy band concert at Seoul Olympic Stadium earlier this year. The world premiere of the film will take place on November 30 and December 3. Watch the trailer here.