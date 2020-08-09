NCT Dream Announces New Album “RELOAD” Premiere

K-Pop: NCT Dream Confirmed Release Date For Comeback Album “RELOAD”

NCT Dream will be making their comeback in the K-Pop industry with the release of their new album, “RELOAD,” which will be available later this April.

NCT Dream’s “RELOAD” will go on sale on April 29, according to their record label SM Entertainment through a press release in addition to releasing the boyband’s first promotional image.

NCT Dream’s promotional photo was shared on SM Entertainment’s official instagram account where it has reached 417,341 thousand likes from its 7.9 million followers in less than 12 hours.

The official launch of NCT Dream’s “RELOAD” will be on the dot at 6 in the afternoon, so the K-Pop boyband fandom has celebrated with the hashtag #NCTDREAM_Ridin on social media.

NCT Dream Releases “RELOAD”

“RELOAD” will be NCT Dream’s fourth studio album although the name of the first single has not been announced yet, but it has excited fans for their comeback after a year of absence.

The news of the release of “RELOAD” touched NCT Dream fans, who feared the separation of the boyband after the graduation of some of its members.

In addition to Mark’s solo release and his status within NCT Dream, who will alternate his solo career with the group’s performances.

NCT Dream’s “RELOAD” era also marks another change for idols, who will be joining another K-Pop band, NCT U, and Jisung, Chenle, Jeno, and Jaemin joining other NCT family groups.

On social media, fans of the famous K-Pop group have celebrated the long-awaited comeback of NCT Dream, whose latest single, “Boom” has more than 60 million views on YouTube.



