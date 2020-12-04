NCT blends dance and rap with RESONANCE MV

NCT 2020 surprised with a unique style in the premiere of their new video “Resonance”, the combination of their four main songs that highlight their attractiveness, the rap and the dance of the 23 idols.

The SM agency’s K-pop project successfully culminated the release of “Resonance,” part 1 and 2. The full group demonstrated why together they are the combination of talent, energy and power. Under the concept of “Neo Culture Techonlogy”, WayV, NCT U, NCT Dream and NCT 127 became one to make the horns resonate with their music.

Through their official social networks, NCT 2020 revealed the MV of “Resonance”, their new video and with which they culminate the series of releases of their K-pop project, which exposed the talent of the NCT Dream subunits, NCT U and NCT 127, experts in rap and dance. Within hours of its release, the single already has more than 2 million views on YouTube.

According to the Hanteo chart, NCT has managed to sell more than 300 thousand copies with “Resonance Pt. 2”. As if it were a large corporation, the group performed with 23 members, divided into subunits that performed the songs “Make a Wish”, “90’s Love”, “Work It” and “Raise the Roof”.

NCT SHOWS ALL THEIR POWER WITH THE RESONANCE MV

With great harmony in their voices, rhymes, and timing in their dance steps, NCT showed why it’s the future in K-pop. “Resonance” combined the beats of hip hop and the 90s through four songs that fit perfectly one by one in succession.

The MV starts a glitch effect to go to the interpretation of “Make a Wish”, the idols wore outfits in gold. The second was “Raise the Roof” with completely black outfits and they showed a dangerous side, with explosive choruses and large-scale dance steps, since all 23 members participated. The third was with “90’s Love”, with its retro hip top sound, NCT fell in love with the fans with its urban style and white clothes. The fourth was “Work It”, they modeled jeans, denim jackets and jackets to sing slow R&B.

Regaining the energy of “Raise the Roof”, the boys chanted “We keep growing…”, mesmerizing NCTzen’s gaze with close-ups that focused on the boys. The climates of “Resonance2, came with a group break dance, NCT U, NCT Dream, NCT 127 and WayV combined their voices, rap and dance to resonate the screen and speakers with their song. In the voice of “No matter what they say, no matter what they do, we will resonate”, the K-pop group achieved a transition between the past and the future.

The boys of NCT are ready to take the stage at MAMA, one of the biggest awards in K-pop, the group will show its full power with Resonance.



