NCT and more idols undergo tests to rule out contagion

Korean TV music shows and promoting K-Pop artists were tested for their health and that of their groupmates, NCT was one of the teams involved in the tests.

Difficult times around the world have not yet been overcome and the music industry in South Korea was affected by a new case of the disease that has affected the population during 2020. NCT idols are in the middle of promotions for his most recent record material, but his plans were temporarily halted due to possible risk.

It was recently revealed that UP10TION member Bitto was in contact with a positive case, and it was later confirmed that the singer had also been infected. Because of this, artists who were promoting on the same shows had to take steps to prevent the disease from spreading.

IDOL HEALTH IS A PRIORITY FOR THE INDUSTRY

After the report, several groups and soloists have undergone tests that allow them to identify if someone else suffers health effects, as well as NCT, members of AKMU, TREASURE, Stray Kids, STAYC, CNBLUE and more had to suspend Briefly do the activities on their agendas so as not to take any risks.



