NCT 2020 takes a trip back in time in 90’s Love MV

NCT 2020 is back and showed their more competitive side in a video full of retro references with the premiere of the MV “90’s Love”.

The SM agency’s K-pop project once again surprised fans with the fusion of talent in rap and dance from the group’s sub-units. The first version of “Resonance Pt.2” was already released digitally and lived up to the name Neo Culture Technology, as they perfectly represented the line between future and retro.

Through their official social networks, NCT 2020 published the official MV for “90’s Love”, the pre-release song for “Departure”, one of the versions of “Resonance Pt.2”, the boys wore their playing uniforms and they played an ice hockey duel, to the rhythm of “Here we go” they showed their best dance steps.

A few hours after its premiere, the video already records more than 3 million views on YouTube, the boys showed 3 changes of outfits during the scenes and combined AR technology as part of their concept, they also made some references to the culture of the decade of the 90, like the famous series “Friends”, which they name in one of their rhymes.

NCT DINOSAURS FACE A HOCKEY DUEL

The video shows NCT 2020 as a hockey team, who wear orange and electric blue uniforms, one by one of the members is presented with their jersey number, profile and date of birth, the match was against the Gorillas team.

During “90’s Love”, the K-pop group showed a series of acrobatics while dancing, such as break dancing and some movements on the ice rink, they also appeared in a gym for floor hockey. The boys wore colorful outfits with very ’90s-style jackets, as they sang to the beat of how cool they are and the vibes they possess.

There are scenes where the AR works its magic and various mascots of other teams perform a dance, digital images of a match also appear as if it were a video game, the idols perform part of the choreography in their dressing rooms and in the final part some are animated. others and run to the gates to hit the track. Another of the outfits they wore were black clothes similar to those used by rappers of the time.

During the launch, NCT sold more than 100 thousand copies, but due to a printing error the physical album delayed its release, there is still no new date and the SM agency shared a statement to explain that the acquired discs may be returned and will be He will refund the money, as they will make a new production of the material.



