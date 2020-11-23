NCT 2020 plays a hockey duel in 90’s Love teaser

NCT 2020 showed their most competitive side in the teaser for “90’s Love,” their new MV for “Resonance Pt.2”.

The agency’s K-pop project SM is set to pre-release their comeback, which will take place on November 23. The idols continue with the retro and youthful concept, but they decided to add a sporty touch to the new song, without neglecting their characteristic talent for rap.

Through their official social networks, NCT 2020 revealed the new teaser for “90’s Love”, title song of the version “Departure”, the first MV of “Resonance. Pt.2 ”, the official comeback will be held on November 30 with the album“ Arrival ”. The members of WayV, NCT 127 and NCT Dream, put on their costumes and experienced a battle on the ice rink, the hip hop subunit NCT U will be in charge of making this first release.

The new teaser only lasts 30 seconds, but it was enough for NCTzen to fall in love with the boys, the video already registers almost a million views within hours of its premiere. NCT 2020 is expected to break their own records with this second part of their project, which will run in 2021.

NTC 2020 PLAY A HOCKEY BATTLE IN 90’S LOVE

The K-pop group donned their orange and blue uniforms with a dinosaur logo, animals are often the mascots of hockey teams. NCT U DINOSAURS plays a game against a team called Gorillas and one by one of the members is introduced like any other player, with their jersey number, date of birth, and profile.

The boys posed in front of the camera with the so-called stick, the stick used to play this sport, while doing some movements on the ice rink. The song’s rhythm is catchy from the first few seconds, the 90s beats and NCT 2020 rhymes promise that it will be a great single as all the boys sing along to “Here we’re go”.

The teaser also revealed other of their outfits, which are much more colorful street-style clothes, as they rap and dance in the middle of a room full of machines. Each of the members wears a colored jacket with a retro look. In the end, one of them achieves a score in the game. Are you ready for the future with Neo Culture Technology?

Even though they have yet to make their second comeback as NCT 2020, SM’s agency is already planning new projects and sub-units for the boys in 2021, there will be other new groups and idols.



