NCT 127 will return the “Neo City” world tour: The Link to Korea+ will become the 8th idol group in history to hold a concert at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul

NCT 127 will hold a solo concert at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul for the first time!

On September 26, NCT 127 announced new dates in Seoul for their second “Neo City” world tour: The Link». The band will perform at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, the largest stadium in South Korea, on October 22 and 23. For fans who will not be able to attend the event, the concert on October 23 will be available for online streaming.

NCT 127 became the eighth idol group in history to hold a concert at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul. Other bands include H.O.T., G.O.D, Shinhwa, JYJ, EXO, BTS, and NCT DREAM, who performed over two nights earlier this month.

Pre—sale of tickets for “Neo City: Seoul – The Link” will be available on September 30, and the sale will open to the general public on October 4 at 20:00. KST.

Last December, NCT 127 opened their “Neo City” tour: The Link” with a three-day concert in Seoul, becoming the first artist to hold an offline concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the summer, the band toured three cities in Japan, and then performed in Singapore. Earlier this month, NCT 127 embarked on a tour of Manila, Philippines.

Next month they will continue with two special shows in the USA in Los Angeles and Newark, and in November NCT 127 will stop in Jakarta, Indonesia. The band will soon announce more concerts in Latin America, Bangkok and other places!

NCT 127 returned on September 15 with the song “2 Baddies“, which has now broken their first-week sales record, made them the artists with the third-highest first-week sales in Hanteo history and debuted at number 3 on the Billboard. 200.