NCT 127 Shows What Lemonade Sounds Like With New Sticker Spoiler

NCT 127 gets us excited for their comeback with a new look at one of their songs. The premiere of Sticker is approaching us at a fast pace, but as the moment arrives we have already heard some new tunes from NCT’s sub-unit.

This time it was not the exception, because after having published images corresponding to the Lemonade collection now they give us a short clip where we can listen to what kind of song this will be, can you imagine?

For the Sticker promotions that are taking place before the launch, the group has released some glimpses of the melodies that the album will include, this last melody joins the list and shows us why it will be an unmissable record material.

In the new spoiler with MV we see the members of NCT 127 standing and surrounded by a mesh grill in yellow, they wear outfits in blue, black, and beige, but a click transforms the vibe as they adopt all-in-black looks. .

The idols appear one by one in front of the camera and it is then that the powerful verses begin, the powerful choreography could not be left out and with only 2 minutes long this video already made us love Lemonade.

NCT 127’S STICKER IS ON THE WAY, WHEN IS IT RELEASED?

This K-Pop band that debuted under the SM Entertainment label has worked very hard from the beginning, Sticker will be their third full album and that is why we cannot lose sight of it since we are also clear that it will be full of great melodies.

This recorded material will begin to be sold on September 17, the day when we will be able to listen to all the songs it includes, but you can start pre-ordering it if you wish.