NCT 127 Releases New Sticker Teasers Surrounded By Neon Lights

Jaehyun, Taeil, and Jungwoo star in the latest round of individual photos for a comeback. The excitement continues as we wait for NCT 127’s new album, SM Entertainment idols have donned various looks to excite fans.

This time around they present us with new photos for the second round of individual teasers, so we see Jaehyun, Taeil, and Jungwoo venture into the city as they pose surrounded by bright lights of various colors.

This collection of photos for Sticker has received the name of Seoul City and in them, the idols wear casual outfits while their faces are dyed the color of the lights in front when the shots are captured.

Very soon we will be able to listen to the new songs of the idol group, but while that happens we can already know that the photobook for this recorded material will be full of fashion and style.

WHEN IS NCT’S COMEBACK WITH STICKER?

The comeback of NCT 127 will arrive on 17 September 2021 and will be the third full album sub unit SM, are you ready to hear what musical style shows this time?

