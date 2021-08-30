NCT 127 Releases New Sticker Teasers Surrounded By Neon Lights

Jaehyun, Taeil, and Jungwoo star in the latest round of individual photos for a comeback. The excitement continues as we wait for NCT 127’s new album, SM Entertainment idols have donned various looks to excite fans.
This time around they present us with new photos for the second round of individual teasers, so we see Jaehyun, Taeil, and Jungwoo venture into the city as they pose surrounded by bright lights of various colors.
Seoul City #TAEIL
NCT 127 The 3rd Album 'Sticker'
➫ 2021.09.17
— NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) August 30, 2021
This collection of photos for Sticker has received the name of Seoul City and in them, the idols wear casual outfits while their faces are dyed the color of the lights in front when the shots are captured.
Seoul City #JUNGWOO
NCT 127 The 3rd Album 'Sticker'
➫ 2021.09.17
— NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) August 30, 2021
Very soon we will be able to listen to the new songs of the idol group, but while that happens we can already know that the photobook for this recorded material will be full of fashion and style.
Seoul City #JAEHYUN
NCT 127 The 3rd Album 'Sticker'
➫ 2021.09.17
— NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) August 30, 2021
WHEN IS NCT’S COMEBACK WITH STICKER?
The comeback of NCT 127 will arrive on 17 September 2021 and will be the third full album sub unit SM, are you ready to hear what musical style shows this time?
If you want to know more teasers like these, we will tell you what Taeyong, Yuta, and Doyoung looked like in their individual shots for Sticker.