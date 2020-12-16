NCT 127 leaves its mark on K-pop and 2020 with Kick It

According to TIME, NCT 127’s ‘Kick It’ is one of the songs that marked the history of K-pop in 2020, the group stood out with its style and talent within the ranking of the most iconic songs that left the year.

K-pop is a style that took a lot of strength during 2020, its popularity was reflected in the lists that recognized media released, rating the impact that boy and girl bands had during the year.

NCT 127 released ‘Kick It’ on March 4, 2020, the track was part of the record material ‘Neo Zone’. The MV was placed among the public’s favorites, it got 92 million views on the YouTube platform.

‘Kick It’ combined different powerful and energetic sounds, the concept showed the most athletic, brave and daring side of the idols, they took Bruce Lee as inspiration for the movements of their choreography, he was a mythical figure of martial arts and cinema.

TIME magazine revealed the list of songs and albums that defined the monumental year of K-Pop in 2020, the boy band of the agency SM Entertainment entered the ranking of the American media with ‘Kick It’.

The TIME portal highlighted the musical identity of NCT 127 in ‘Kick It’, they defined the melody as a great impact, the rap verses were sharp, the powerful bass sounds generated a contrast with the sweet and tender tones of the vocalists.

The boys of NCT 127 got a great mention of TIME for their energy with their steps and presence, they even explained that the phrase ‘let me introduce you some new things’ was positioned as one of the lines most remembered by the followers of the Wave Hallyu.

Another achievement of ‘Kick It’ is that it reached number 3 in the list of the songs with the most reproductions in 2020 within the South Korean music platform of Melon in 2020, with more than 78 million listeners. OMG!

Through social networks, NCTzen celebrated the recognition of the New Culture Technology sub-unit, they published messages of support for the idols, their fandom congratulated them for the great work they did during 2020.



