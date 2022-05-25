NCIS: What we really suspected about Jennifer Esposito’s departure from the series

Throughout each of the seasons of the police procedural series, NCIS, viewers have seen a long list of actors come in and out of it. However, what happened to Jennifer Esposito is still one of the most talked about topics, because she entered the program as the main character, but the speed of her departure left everyone speechless.

Actress Jennifer Esposito’s first appearance on NCIS as Alexandra Quinn occurred during the season 14 premiere titled “Rogue.” An NCIS Special Agent formerly attached to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC). From her entrance, her character sarcastically congratulated Gibbs (Mark Harmon) on the fact that he had set a new record by turning down eight new agents in the last three months before her.

Interestingly, as the show reveals, Jennifer Esposito’s character spent 15 years training many agents for various agencies, including Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Timothy McGee (Sean Murray). Which means that she was everyone’s teacher and that she had great experience, which allowed her to train all her students.

However, fans were shocked when it was revealed that Jennifer Esposito would not be returning to the hit show for season 15. At first there was much speculation that the actress was leaving because she might have been ill. But, after so many rumors, the same star posted on her Twitter account that she was not leaving for that reason, but because her character was not meant to be on NCIS for long.

“No, I’m not sick, but I really appreciate your concern. I wasn’t meant to be there long, but I was happy. Met some great new friends! Love you all.”

Jennifer Esposito defended herself on Twitter

According to a later interview by Jennifer Esposito, Alexandra Quinn was not going to be a long-term character and her exit from NCIS was not as surprising as she seemed. But, that there would always be the possibility of returning, because she is the one who usually trains almost all the special agents that the leader of the Gibbs team has met.

The story NCIS producers decided to use for Jennifer Esposito’s departure as Alexandra Quinn was that she was leaving the team to care for her mother, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Unfortunately, what really left viewers speechless was that the star had been announced as a member of the main cast, but she ended up leaving her in the same season that she started. It only remains to wait for the possibility of seeing her again in the near future.