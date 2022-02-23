NCIS: What The NCIS Franchise’s New Spinoff Means For Drama: Sydney

NCIS is the naval criminal investigation drama that premiered in 2003 as a spin-off of the JAG series Naval Justice. Currently airing on broadcast network CBS for its 19th season, and despite the departure of its main character and team leader Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon), the hit show shows no signs of slowing down. However, with the arrival of the new spin-off series NCIS: Sydney, it seems that things will take another direction.

The NCIS franchise may have wiped NCIS: New Orleans off screens last year, but the recent announcement shows that it’s not stopping and growing. Last year, NCIS: Hawaii first aired while NCIS: Los Angeles reached its thirteenth season. Now, the arrival of the new spin-off called NCIS: Sydney, which is being developed for Paramount + Australia, has been announced.

While many fans are thinking of keeping all shows running simultaneously, others believe the creation of NCIS: Syney has troubling significance for the original NCIS series, which takes place in Washington D.C. since its first season.

Loyal viewers are concerned that the arrival of the new series, which represents the fourth spinoff in the franchise, means that NCIS is coming to an end soon. Following the NCIS: Sydney announcement, some die-hard fans took to Reddit, writing the following:

“How many NCIS shows, is that too many?”

“The Original show is coming to an end, as is NCIS LA. NCIS Hawaii is nice, but who knows if it will come back.”

“I’m not sure how I feel about it. I live in Australia and I think we have some amazing actors and actresses, but I’m not sure how it will all work out. I wish they would spend the time and money to fix the original series which seems to have slipped a bit.”

“I’m sorry, but this doesn’t interest me one bit. I don’t have Paramount+ anyway, so…”

Importantly, NCIS’s ratings have remained relatively stable throughout season 19, despite the departure of series lead Mark Harmon. However, some fans on social media believe that CBS is done with the original drama and is focusing on spin-offs and subscription streaming through Paramount+ for that reason.

NCIS: Sydney will premiere on Paramount+ Australia in 2023 and will have a team made up of Australian producers and actors. The series will be filmed entirely in the picturesque harbor city of Sydney, while the project will be directed by Shane Brennan of NCIS: Los Angeles.