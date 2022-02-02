NCIS: This Is Abby Sciuto’s Most Heartbreaking Moment In All Crime Drama

Since its debut in the year 2003, NCIS soon became one of creator Donald P. Bellisario’s most successful dramas. This CBS television show has become a television staple, passing the 400-episode mark on the air and currently in its 19th season.

Despite its airtime on television, this series shows little sign of slowing down as viewers can’t get enough of seeing their favorite characters on screen. However, fans also fondly remember those faces who are not currently in the cast.

As we well know, one of the most well-known and respected faces of this drama has been that of special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), for many years this actor was available to bring his character to life, unfortunately it was only recently when it aired the news that this veteran would no longer be on screen as one of the permanent characters.

On the other hand, one of the prominent members of that squad was Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), who served as the enthusiastic, tattooed forensic scientist for the NCIS Major Case Response Team. This young woman in her role was quite smart, capable, and definitely unique in her role.

Without a doubt, this character was able to break the alternative stereotypes that had plagued the media for years. However, although Abby Sciuto had many strengths, this character was really forced to face a lot of heartbreaking scenes in her time.

Since the first episode of NCIS titled, Yankee White”, Abby Sciuto became a fixture of the drama, thanks to her role, she managed to win the hearts of all her audience in record time. The only consequence of this is that when she left the program in 2018, his departure was difficult to accept.

The last time Abby appeared on screen was in the episode titled “Two Steps Back”, exactly in season 22. In this episode, Abby made the decision to leave NCIS behind and move to London, England, to open a charity. in honor of Reeves, a lifelong dream.