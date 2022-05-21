NCIS: Series Stars Reveal What We Always Suspect About Mark Harmon

NCIS is currently in the middle of broadcasting its 19th season. Let’s remember that since 2003 it has been on the air with a large number of active views, which makes it an impressive feat for almost any television program. As we all know, this CBS drama was originally created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the NCIS story follows the special agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s Major Case Response Team in Washington, DC. For a long time, this fictional team was led by agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, (Mark Harmon).

Since then, the actor was at the top of the series, until he decided to step aside. It was at that moment that fans saw his dismissal on screen, specifically in season 19, episode 4. Given this unexpected departure, executive producer and showrunner Steven D. Binder offered a statement where the following lines could be seen :

“As executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show”… “So, regarding Gibbs’ future, as long-time fans of the show may have noted over the years… never write off Leroy Jethro Gibbs.”

Despite these words of encouragement, the departure of this veteran actor was a blow to the fans, however, the positive side is that this decision was made by Mark Harmon for really delicate personal reasons, the good thing is that despite his departure, the tuning of the series continues as usual, which means that his fans are getting used to his absence.

Following this outing, the NCIS co-stars finally revealed what it was like working with him on the set of the show all these years. For starters, David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, credited Mark Harmon with creating a productive work environment.

On the other hand, Michael Weatherly, who played senior field agent Anthony DiNozzo during season 13, complimented Harmon’s behavior on set and further described his behavior in the following words: Mark is very much a very direct, approachable guy. , calm and assertive. He is not a people pleaser. Furthermore, even those closest to Harmon acknowledge his professionalism. Mark Harmon’s real-life wife, Pam Dawber, who played Marcie Warren in previous seasons, praised the actor.

“Mark is the best for everyone and everything. His ego doesn’t extend. He just wants everything to work.”

We’ll all definitely miss Mark Harmon’s on-screen presence on “NCIS,” just as his co-stars will miss his off-screen presence, at least until we find some other show to maybe sync up and see the face of the renowned and successful again. television actor who made us fall in love with his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.