NCIS Season 19: The fate of Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight’s new romance

The end of season 18 and the beginning of season 19 of NCIS first introduced Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law). She who had joined the team of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) after helping them on a difficult mission. But now, the new member seems to have struck up an unexpected romance with one of the show’s oldest characters, Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen).

Dr. Jimmy Palmer’s life has not been easy on the NCIS series, after season 18 confirmed that his wife, Breena (Michelle Pierce), had died of COVID. Becoming one of the hardest hits he has ever experienced. Since then he has been concentrating solely on his work and his daughter Victoria (Elle Graper). But his friendship with new agent Jessica Knight began to turn into something more.

According to actor Brian Dietzen, the final episodes of NCIS season 19 have established the fate of his character with that of Katrina Law. In fact, the star assured that it was he who actually co-wrote the story, to lay the groundwork for Jimmy Palmer to move on by hanging up his old engagement ring.

Though NCIS season 19 episode 20 showed the couple taking things slow as they near their end. Actor Brian Dietzen revealed that there will be much more to come. In fact, the star confirmed that fans would get answers in the final episode that will air on May 23.

Let’s remember that very few times has NCIS shown a lasting romance on the show. Although she tried it out with Special Agent Gibbs and Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) because of their strong bond, things didn’t end well after she said goodbye to everyone in season 18. Like Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Ellie Bishop ( Emily Wickersham), with a love that was never completed when she left at the end of the same installment.

It only remains to wait to see the development that Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight will have, which, according to the star, the final episode of the 19th season of NCIS will lay the groundwork for the next installment. The CBS television network has already confirmed the renewal, which means that viewers will be able to continue enjoying the story of both confirming a romance.