NCIS: Season 19 Of The Series Has An Unpublished Promo Released by CBS

This past Friday, the 10th, CBS released an unprecedented preview of the 19th season of NCIS. Scheduled for release this month, the new chapters of the production promise to resolve the shocking outcome of season 18.

To publicize the preview, CBS used NCIS’ Twitter account. “He’s not just a boss, he’s also family. #NCIS will return next MONDAY, September 20th at 9:00pm on CBS. Get your tools!” wrote the TV channel in the caption.

In the scenes, we can see Timothy, Nick and Jessica exhaustively searching for Gibbs after the character’s boat exploded in last season’s season finale. In addition, the images also show investigators at Marcie’s house looking for clues to finding the serial killer.

In the comments of the publication, several fans are looking forward to the debut of the show. “I can’t wait to see the two newcomers, Jessica and Alden, join NCIS. I’m also looking forward to seeing Gibbs return and see the old team back to work with what’s left of them. Best Series of life”, wrote an internet user.

NCIS: Learn more about the series

NCIS is a CBS television series that has been running on the network since 2003. In the plot, viewers follow a group of investigators from the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, an agency that handles crimes involving the US Navy and Marine Corps Navals of the country.

Since its release, the production has won thousands of fans around the world and has received nominations for several major awards, such as the Emmy Awards and the People’s Choice Awards.

The series’ cast consists of Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Robyn Lively as Vivian Blackadder, Sasha Alexander as Caitlin Todd, Michael Weatherly as Anthony “Tony” Dinozzo, Pauley Perrette as Abby Sciuto, David McCallum as Donald “Ducky” Mallard, Sean Murray as Timothy “Tim” McGee, among others.

Stay tuned and don’t miss any news about movies and series!