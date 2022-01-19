NCIS Season 19: Is Nick Torres in a Fighting Ring in Episode 12 Trailer?

NCIS, the crime-action drama from the CBS broadcast network, returned this Monday with an action-packed episode, in which fans were once again able to see the team of agents doing what they know best, hunting down the bad guys and putting risk their lives while fighting crime.

Following the airing of NCIS episode 11, which brought back a legendary character. Leroy Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) old friend, Dr. Ducky Mallard, appeared on fan screens just as promised. David McCallum’s character is retired from work, but he delights fans with his presence every time he’s a part of storylines in a handful of episodes with each season of the crime drama.

The truth is that after the airing this Monday, CBS released the promotional trailer for episode 12 of season 19 of NCIS entitled “Fight or Flight”, whose release date is unknown at the moment. It is very likely that the drama has entered a new pause and will not return to the screens until the first days of February.

Episode 12 of the nineteenth installment of NCIS could be one of the most important installments for special agent Nick Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama. According to the promo, it sounds like he’s starting out in some sort of martial art, and it’s something that could be worrying his co-workers, especially Timothy McGee (Sean Murray).

NCIS Season 19 Episode 12 Trailer Shows Nick Torres In The Fighting Ring

The short video shows Torres in a fighting ring throwing a lot of punches. The question that should be asked here is why he is making this decision. NCIS fans have witnessed how Valderrama’s character has suffered. Could this be a way to channel his trauma?

Recall that at the end of NCIS season 18, Nick Torres lost the woman he loved, Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham), when she decided to go on a secret mission. He was also seen grieving the loss of his mentor Leroy Gibbs, who was a father figure to him in many ways.