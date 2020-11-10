NCIS season 18: This will be the time Gibbs should retire

Finally, CBS will premiere on November 17 the long-awaited season 18 of the fan-favorite action drama NCIS after several months of waiting.

Recall that the production of season 18 of the CBS crime action drama was halted in March as a result of the blockade generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, in early September the crew and cast of NCIS returned to the film set to get back to work and shoot the scenes that fans will soon be able to see when the premiere arrives.

NCIS fans have remained concerned during the waiting time about the fate that Leroy Gibbs will have on his favorite show, and they remain in doubt as to whether the time has come when the leader of the naval criminal investigation service must go into retirement.

Recall that during NCIS season 16, Gibbs told his therapist Dr. Grace Confalone during a conversation that he had no plans to leave. This was the answer when she asked him about his retirement plans from the investigative service. This is what Leroy Gibbs replied:

“I’m worried about what I would do after I retire.”

At NCIS, Gibbs is scared to retire because he doesn’t know what he would do after leaving the service as he has no plans and therefore would need a reason to get out of bed every day. As we know, his daughter Kelly and his wife Shannon are dead.

Gibbs is kept active by his job at NCIS, and according to the service leader, he has a lot to do. Gibbs will know that it is time to retire from the investigative service when he has nothing left to accomplish.



