NCIS Season 18: The secret past of this character

Now that the popular crime solving team is back on CBS, Wilmer Valderrama has been busy teasing the exciting upcoming season of NCIS.

As the NCIS show’s loyal audience of millions waits for Gibbs and company to get down to business, lead star Wilmer Valderrama has promised great things to come for his character, Nick Torres.

Heading into NCIS season 18, a large chunk of fans are praying that the series finally addresses Torres’s undeniable chemistry with his partner, Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop (Emily Wickersham).

Speaking, star Wilmer Valderrama confirmed, “I don’t know what’s in store for any of the other NCIS characters, but for my character specifically, we’re going to find out a lot more about his past this season.”

Because NCIS episode production is so important, its production schedule works slightly differently than most modern television series.

Whether his past is explained through flashbacks or dialogue, the star revealed that his scenes as Nick Torres in NCIS season 18 have been some of his favorite moments in his acting career.



