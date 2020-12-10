NCIS: Maria Bello says goodbye with a nice message

Through her official Instagram account, actress Maria Bello said goodbye to the cast of the NCIS series, aired on CBS. The filming of his character, Jacqueline Sloane, ended last Tuesday (8). In the publication, she shared some behind-the-scenes photos, in addition to reinforcing how grateful she was to be part of the production.

“And that’s it for Jack Sloane,” she wrote, marking the series’ official profile on the social network. Then, an emotional statement could be read by his followers. “I learned a lot on this journey in the last three and a half years. I learned about commitment and community,” continued the actress, who had a three-year contract with the series.

“I never worked with a group of kinder and more generous people. I only had the privilege of being with Dom during cancer because my producers worked hard to ensure that I was present in all treatments,” he said, citing the character Dominic Vail , played by Adam Jamal Craig.

“I made a speech today for our team,” continued the actress, arguing that all the members involved in the series cared about each other truly. She even speculated about the success of the production.

“I understand why this series, after 18 years, is still the most watched in the world – you all must feel our love. Keep watching, ”he added on this topic.

“I have a feeling that many seasons are yet to come. Thank you to all of my NCIS friends and all of our fans. I am truly grateful,” he concluded in the publication.

The information that Maria Bello was leaving the NCIS cast was not new, since the news had been released earlier this year.

The final episode of your character will be shown only in 2021, with the continuation of the 18th season of the series by CBS.



