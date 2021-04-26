NCIS: Los Angeles – Series Is Renewed For Season 13

NCIS: Los Angeles fans can celebrate! A 13th season of the series has been confirmed by the CBS channel. Absent in the channel’s mass renewal package, the production features the return of the protagonists LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell and the showrunner, R. Scott Gemmill.

NCIS Renewal: LA

According to the Deadline website, NCIS: Los Angeles was left out of the big CBS renewal announcement because some details had yet to be settled.

The series remains one of the channel’s biggest hits. Its most recent episode, broadcast in early April, had an average of 5.6 million viewers.

Among the 14 original dramas from CBS, NCIS: LA is in 4th place among the most watched programs, losing to The Equalizer, FBI and NCIS.

NCIS: Hawaii

In addition to the renewal of the Los Angeles spin-off, the franchise will win a new series, NCIS: Hawaii, the first with a female protagonist. The series will fill the void left by NCIS: New Orleans, which ends its history after 7 seasons.

The series will accompany the first female agent to command NCIS, while trying to balance her personal life with investigations involving the military, national security and other mysteries in Hawaii.

After a short break from broadcasting new episodes, NCIS: Los Angeles resumes for its 12th season on May 2 on CBS.