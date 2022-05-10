NCIS Los Angeles Season 13: Episode 21 Brings Back G. Callen’s Enemy

NCIS: Los Angeles, the action series that follows special agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, is wrapping up Season 13 on the CBS broadcast network and last Sunday it finally achieved a major milestone in the show’s history, when the 300th episode aired revealing big changes for each of the characters.

The hit drama will air again next week before ending its thirteenth season. NCIS: Los Angeles, will broadcast the episode ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’, the penultimate of this installment with a story that will put special agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) in the focus of the plot when he is the victim of a kidnapping, after he falls into a trap orchestrated by one of crime drama’s biggest villains.

With NCIS Season 13 Episode 21: Los Angeles, fans will see Katya’s return and she’ll cause chaos as promotional photos reveal. In the penultimate episode that will air on Sunday, May 15 on CBS, the character played by Sasha Clements will arrive to trick G. Callen with a huge Fake, using Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), to coordinate a deal of weapons.

More problems are coming for G. Callen and according to the promotional video for episode 21 of season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles, the agent will be kidnapped. The clip shows retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) denouncing the disappearance of Chris O’Donnell’s character.

And it is that not only G. Callen will be in danger before the season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles comes to an end. According to the promotional video, in episode 21 Katya tells the NCIS special agent that he has taken everything from her, and therefore he will kill her friends. In it, O’Donnell’s character tries to warn the team of the danger they face when a bomb could go off at any moment.

Recall that in season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles, Katya has fooled many people using the G. Callen deepfake. She remains to be seen how far the team will go to capture the Russian spy who has caused so much damage not only to NCIS agents, but also to the agent’s girlfriend, Anna (Bar Paly).