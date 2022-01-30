NCIS: Know what was the worst moment of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the first season

Over the years, CBS’s NCIS has surpassed several television milestones, and as we will remember, this police procedural program began to debut in 2003, and to this day it keeps an entire audience on the lookout for each and every one of his recent episodes.

This series follows a team of agents investigating crimes in the United States Navy and Marine Corps, and despite being on the air for 18 years, both the team and the show have shown no signs of slowing down, and everything has been possible thanks to his glorious career.

Evidently, thanks to the long duration of the program, the importance of the original members are really important. It is no secret to anyone that one of the most memorable faces of NCIS was the presence of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), during almost the entire program it was this interpreter who served as the leader of the group.

However, unfortunately it was in season 19 that the NCIS member’s farewell was experienced, stating that he would retire to settle in Alaska. The absence of this characteristic boss has marked a before and after in the police drama, but without a doubt, this has been one of the questionable actions that Gibbs is capable of doing.

All this time we saw how Gibbs always ended up doing what he wanted to do, whether it be keeping secrets from his agents and directing them with a strict attitude, or taking matters into his own hands when the legal institutions disagree with him. Despite everything, there is a particular moment in the first season that can annoy his team the most.

In the first season, we saw how Gibbs became obsessed with catching Ari Haswari (Rudolf Martin), but this attitude made him look more gruff than usual, since he dared to use a stronger tone with his subordinates.

After yelling at Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), Gibbs questions Caitlin Todd’s (Sasha Alexander) ability. This behavior caused most of his followers to criticize him en masse.