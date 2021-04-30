NCIS: Hawaii – Vanessa Lachey Will Star in The Series

NCIS: Hawaii, After announcing that a female lead would arrive in the NCIS franchise, she was finally revealed. This is Vanessa Lachey, who has an extensive career as a host of shows like ABC’s Good Morning America and Netflix’s Blind Wedding.

In NCIS: Hawaii, she will play Jane Tennant, a special agent in charge of many important missions.

Throughout the episodes, she and her team will need to find a certain balance in solving several high-risk crimes – involving the military, national security and the mysteries of the American island itself – as well as conflicts that involve their own relationships.

The pilot was developed by Matt Bosack, from SEAL Team, in partnership with screenwriters Jan Nash and Chris Silber, from NCIS: New Orleans. The group is also part of the executive production team, which is also composed of Larry Teng, in charge of directing some episodes.

Learn more about Vanessa Lachey’s participation in NCIS: Hawaii

Although she is best known for factual programs on television and also in streaming, Vanessa Lachey also accumulates several participations in important series, such as American Housewife, Truth Be Told, 30 Rock and Hawaii Five-0.

Her most recent credit as an actress on television was on Fox’s Call Me Kat series, which stars Mayim Bialik. In the plot, she played Tara Barnett in three episodes, further moving the production narrative.

Thus, expectations are high for the debut of NCIS: Hawaii, mainly due to the development of this new protagonist who arrives with great challenges at hand. Apparently, the new series should be one of the great highlights of CBS for the next season of premieres on the network.

So, let’s wait for more news!