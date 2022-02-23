NCIS: Hawaii: New details about the crossover between spin-off and the CBS drama NCIS

NCIS, the naval criminal investigation series that has been broadcast on CBS since 2003, during its long run has presented different crossovers with the series derived from the franchise, NCIS: Los Angeles and the canceled NCIS: New Orleans. Now, the turn will be with the most recent spin-off NCIS: Hawaii. (Spoilers for the NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii crossover episode)

The crossover special, which was announced in January by the cast of both series, is scheduled to air in late March on CBS. Until now, it was the only information that was handled about the crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii, but now some new details have arrived that offer a preview of how the story will unfold when the dramas interrelate their characters.

It is important to note that this will be a long crossover, as the episodes of each drama will encompass the narrative of the story. Without a doubt, this is good news that no one expected and that will allow fans to see their favorites interacting for more time on the screen in prime time on Monday.

Another important detail to note here is that only two NCIS characters will fly to Hawaii to meet their peers on the island to play their roles alongside Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey). For the original drama, the chosen ones are agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).

In addition to this, the CBS network officially shared this week through a press release, new details about the special episode that unites NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii. It reveals that NCIS agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight are traveling to Hawaii to join forces with NCIS: HAWAI`I, when Jane Tennant tells them there is a lead on a witness with crucial evidence from an old case NCIS worked on. .

Although it is not a substantial logline, the information revealed by CBS allows at least to have an idea of ​​the reasons that lead Torres and Knight to Hawaii, in the episode that will be broadcast on Monday the 28th from 9:00 p.m. m. until 11:00 p.m. m. This installment is meant to be a fun little event for viewers, but also an opportunity to further boost the ratings of the Hawaiian show.