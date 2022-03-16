NCIS: Hawaii: Fans React To Drama Cast Member’s First Outing

NCIS: Hawaii, the newest spin-off series in the franchise that premiered in late September 2021 on the CBS broadcast network, continues to air moving forward with stories from its riveting first installment. The crime drama that follows Jane Tennant as the first female agent in charge of a team is about to lose one of its cast members.

The drama is headlined by Vanessa Lache, the first female lead in the NCIS franchise. Her character of Jane Tennant in the crime drama, set to run NCIS Pearl Harbor, is described as a woman in a male-dominated profession who has thrived in a system that has delayed every step of the way through trust and equal parts strategy.

Special Agent Jane Tennant is described in NCIS: Hawaii as a capable woman who knows how to balance her role as a mother and her duty to the country by leading a team of 40 criminal investigators on the Hawaiian island. While she is leading her family raising her two children, her fans have also seen her deal with each case at work and fighting crime.

NCIS: Hawaii aired on Monday airing the 16th episode of the first season titled ‘Monster,’ and as it heads into the final stretch of this installment, it looks like the series will be losing one of its cast members, portrayed by Kian. Talan as Alex, Jane Tennant’s son on the CBS series.

According to the NCIS: Hawaii episode 16 storyline, Jane discovers a college acceptance letter that her son Alex has been keeping from her. Later, at the soccer game, she informs Daniel, Alex’s father, who refuses to let the young man leave them and go to study in Massachusetts.

Later in the same episode, Jane confronts her son, but nevertheless accepts that Alex has to go. Something that she is aware of is that she will end up overcoming the young man’s departure. So far, Kian talan’s departure from the CBS drama has not been confirmed, but this did not go unnoticed by fans of the show, who suggested on social media that the couple should let him go.

“Alex is growing up, so let him fly even though he’s far from home. It may be what’s best for him.”

“It’s okay Daniel, please don’t worry about Alex. He just listens to Jane, they’ll both get over it.”

“Daniel is being unreasonable. It’s Alex’s life. He has a chance a lot of others don’t.”