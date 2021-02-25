NCIS: crossing of Hawaii Five-O and Magnum PI in Hawaii

NCIS: Hawaii may come to CBS, debuting as the fourth original crime series under the NCIS umbrella. Let’s remember that I was working on a possible derivative series with Christopher Silber and Jan Nash as potential showrunners.

Reports indicate that the spin-off will feature its own origin story and a unique set of characters. Let’s not forget that there is already an extensive production base built on the islands. It is used for other high-ranking CBS shows, including the recently completed and the new Magnum PI.

CBS is known for delighting its fans with series crossovers, and filming the new in Hawaii will likely be enough to guarantee some unique and exciting crossover episodes.

Additionally, the network is home to several original crime-oriented shows, including Blue Bloods, NCIS LA, NCIS: New Orleans, Magnum PI, and more. NCIS: Hawaii is bound, at one point, to intersect with existing NCIS programs.

Not to mention, featuring these crossovers early on is often a useful tool for increasing the audience for a spinoff series. The network is also likely to give NCIS: Hawaii a prime time among existing primetime shows.

Although NCIS: Hawaii may be filming far from the other sets, it’s pretty easy to make such episodes work if only a few characters appear in the other box office shows. However, what about Hawaii Five-O and Magnum, PI?

Although Hawaii Five-O is no longer on the air, the show ran for 10 seasons (from 2010 to 2020); CBS would be foolish to ignore its decade-long success when looking to generate publicity around a new series. If those involved can snag some of Hawaii Five-O’s lead actors to guest stars on NCIS: Hawaii, they probably will.

On the other hand, Magnum PI also shoots on location in Hawaii, using the existing Hawaii Five-O set, and the Magnum PI cast members are likely to find a way to team up with the NCIS: Hawaii members to fight crime together. .