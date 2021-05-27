NCIS: Character Says Goodbye To The Series at The End of The 18th Season (Spoilers)

NCIS: Actress Emily Wickersham, who played Ellie Bishop on NCIS, confirmed that she will leave the cast of the series after the events shown at the end of the 18th season during the episode aired this Tuesday (25), on CBS, in the United States. In an Instagram post, she revealed her departure from the criminal drama and described her feelings for being part of the attraction for so many years.

“I hung up my hat and coat. It was a great journey. This cast and crew are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I have had the pleasure of working with for almost 8 years and 172 episodes. I was lucky to be part of a show where I was able to appear, act, laugh and learn from wonderful people. A moment in time that I will certainly not forget. Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history, ”she wrote.

A surprising ending to the 18th season of NCIS

The season finale, in fact, delivered a controversial outcome to fans, as said by one of the cast members in a past interview. In the case, it was shown that Bishop was responsible for leaking a confidential file from the National Security Agency for over a decade, for not agreeing with some of the organization’s methods. So, she worked with Odette (Elayn Taylor) and disguised her intentions to join the team and have access to secret information.

Before leaving, she meets Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and kisses her goodbye, telling him that she will be away for a long time. Despite the confirmation of the character’s departure, the NCIS producers have so far not commented on whether it is a definitive fact or whether she will be able to return in the future in some special appearance.