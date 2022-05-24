NCIS: Actress Emily Wickersham’s Last Appearance and What She’s Up To Now

Actress Emily Wickersham’s latest appearance on the NCIS series has been one of the show’s most controversial topics, after her character Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop said goodbye to Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in a way no one I expected. However, this was her last appearance on the drama and what she has been doing as the star ever since she decided to leave the CBS show for good.

Emily Wickersham first joined the NCIS cast as Ellie Bishop in Season 11 Episode 9. A young NSA analyst that Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) team had to work with. But, after working as a liaison officer and Gibbs’s recommendation, Bishop was soon promoted to NCIS agent, and actress Ella Wickersham joined the main cast of the show.

Actress Emily Wickersham managed to be on NCIS for eight years, which is a long time to work any job, but tends to be especially unusual for those who work in television. In fact, after her departure from the show, the star posted on her Instagram account a statement from her expressing how grateful she was to the CBS drama.

As for her last appearance on NCIS, it happened in the final episode of season 18, when she took an undercover assignment for which she had to appear as a disgraced NCIS agent. Where she was supposed to confess to leaking NSA files. That she was actually part of the agency for a secret mission outside the country and no one should find out about her. But, what broke the hearts of the viewers was the moment when she said goodbye to Nick Torres, giving him a beautiful kiss that left all the viewers.

Sadly, actress Emily Wickersham’s departure from NCIS was overshadowed by the explosion of Agent Gibbs’ boat. After suffering an attack by a dangerous assassin who was trying to kill him. Her farewell left many fans sad, so the star used her social media to say goodbye to her. Assuring that it was her own decision to work on new projects, in addition to the fact that she was pregnant and she wanted to spend full time taking care of her baby.

“This cast, this crew, is top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I have had the pleasure of working with for almost 8 years and 172 episodes later.”

Now, after more than a year of Emily Wickersham’s departure, the actress has not managed to get another role and she does not seem to have the intentions at the moment. Because she is very happy taking care of her baby who was born in December 2021. Her last appearance in another program occurred in the spin-off NCIS New Orleans in 2016, when a crossover episode between Both. However, everyone is looking forward to seeing the star back in action on the show as Agent Ellie Bishop.