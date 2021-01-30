NCAA: Jalen Johnson slam dunk nominee of the year

Duke’s high-explosive winger Jalen Johnson took to the skies against Clemson for one of the first memorable posterizations of the start of the year.

If Duke does not have the best campaign in its history (6 wins for 5 losses), the Blue Devils still have great talents within them.

Freshman Jalen Johnson is gaining momentum and is already a candidate for the dunk of the year in January with a superb take-off against Clemson. Thrown full ball on the right wing, he posterized poor PJ Hall passing by.

At 12 points, 7 rebounds on average this season, Johnson has a very good season, Duke’s third offensive option. He was notably decisive last Wednesday against Georgia Tech, and very versatile with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and 2 blocks, to end a series of 3 defeats in a row for the Devils.

FOLLOW THE NCAA WITH ESPN PLAYER

– Go to the page https://bit.ly/ESPNBasketUSA and click on the Monthly or Yearly option.

– You will then be prompted to create an account. Once it’s done, click Continue.

– On the next screen, you will be asked to select your preferred payment method (credit card or PayPal).

– Click Next to access payment details and enter your credit card or PayPal details, then click Enter to complete the subscription process.