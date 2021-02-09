NBC will hold a virtual event with the Chicago Fire

The series from NBC’s Chicago universe will make a virtual crossover. Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med will join in an online event on Wednesday, February 10.

Aimed at fans of the NBC Chicago franchise, the special will be an hour long and will be broadcast on YouTube channel One Chicago, a page that mixes information about the three series. The live will start at 19h, Brasília time, and will be free for spectators from all over the world.

Called “One Chicago Day: A Virtual Fan Event”, the crossover includes tours of the sets guided by the actors, games with curiosities about the series, sweepstakes and unprecedented experiences with the cast.

Chicago Fire actor David Eigenberg will be the host of one of the games in which the actors from the three productions will participate.

Learn more about the virtual event that brings together series from the NBC Chicago universe

The special features the display of fan videos during the time it will be on the air. In addition, small behind-the-scenes scenes of the programs will be shown, among other interesting facts about the series’ seasons.

Scenery tours will be presented by LaRoyce Hawkins, Nick Gehlfuss and Kara Killmer, from Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, respectively, each showing their own recording locations.

The episode will also promote interactions with fans on social media during the special. There will be raffles, display of comments and other activities.

The virtual event will be held due to production interruptions due to the pandemic, which resulted in delayed returns to the shows and a lower frequency of episodes.

One Chicago Day, special from Chicago P.D., Med and Fire will be broadcast on YouTube, on the One Chicago channel, on February 10, at 7pm.