NBC to cancel the series despite its large fan base

Matt Ryan’s version of DC’s hidden detective would have a guest-starring appearance on Arrow season 4, the character was officially returned to the Arrowverse universe and has become a regular on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Unlike Grimm, Constantine was not an immediate success in terms of viewership, attracting 3 to 3.5 million viewers per episode in the following weeks, but it did not reach or exceed the benchmark of 4.3 million reached by its pilot. .

Finally, after months of campaigning by fans and the show’s producers pitching their ideas for season 2 to the network, NBC officially canceled Constantine in May 2015.

However, two months later, Arrow executive producer Wendy Mericle confirmed that talks were underway for Ryan to reprise his role as John Constantine for the Arrowverse.

The character would appear in the Arrow season 4 episode “Haunted”, in which John Constantine helps Oliver Queen restore Sara Lance’s soul after she is resurrected through the Well of Lazarus.

Ryan has since voiced John Constantine in The CW Seed’s Constantine: City of Demons and reprized the character as a guest star on Legends of Tomorrow Season 3, before becoming a regular in Season 4.



