NBC is producing a series inspired by Grab me If You Can

If you are a fan of films from the 1970s and 1980s, you probably know the American comedy Smokey and The Bandit, known in Brazil as Agarra-me Se Puderes. The latest information says that NBC Universal has already started work on the production of a series inspired by this film.

The production of Smokey and The Bandit

The series is being written by David Gordon Green (Holding the Tips) and Brian Sides. In addition, it is being developed by executive producer Seth MacFarlane, who was part of successful comedies like Ted, Family Guy and American Dad, and will be owned by NBC Universal.

Those responsible said that the production is inspired by the style of escape films from the past. Counting unlikely heroes, big crimes done in small towns and the whole relationship between the fugitives and the sheriff. To spice it all up, comedy and moments of adventure should dictate the pace of the program.

The 1970s classic

The new series is inspired by the hit film from the 1970s. The feature tells the story of Bandit and Snowman, his fellow smuggler. The two must illegally take 400 cases of beer from Texarkana to Atlanta.

Halfway, the two meet the runaway bride Carrie. The three end up in a great escape when they discover that Sheriff Smokey is looking for the illegal cargo.



