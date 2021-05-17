NBC: Fall Season 2021 Will Not Return From This Is Us; See Schedule!

NBC: Recently, NBC released its plans for the Fall Season 2021 to the public, a period that will start in September on the channel – which is also one of the most important for American television. However, there are some significant changes to the schedule, such as the absence of comedies on the grid and also This Is Us.

The drama series, which will end its 5th season soon, will launch its 6th – and final – season in 2022 only. The good news is that this was done to ensure that the weekly broadcast runs smoothly, maintaining a good showing rate until to its conclusion.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning that the 5th season of This Is Us suffered a lot from the coronavirus pandemic, facing long periods with gaps.

Susan Rovner, chairman of NBC Universal Television’s entertainment board, said, via a press conference call, that the move would guarantee a good return to the series on the network’s programming.

“We want to honor the fans, ensuring that they have the best viewing experience possible for the farewell sequence of the acclaimed family drama,” explained the executive.

“When we launch it in the middle of the [autumn] season, we will have as few interruptions as possible. I think it will be a great event for fans to be able to enjoy this incredible series ”, she concluded.

Fall Season 2021: Law & Order will have night entirely dedicated to the franchise

Despite the postponement of the debut of This Is Us, on the other hand, Law & Order fans will have an evening entirely dedicated to their favorite productions, with Law & Order: For the Defense, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order : Organized Crime, which has already been renewed for a 2nd season.

Likewise, another important franchise for the broadcaster will open new seasons in 2021. This is the case of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD, which will continue to be shown every Wednesday at their usual times.

Check out the NBC series schedule for Fall Season 2021:

Mondays

8 pm – The Voice

10 pm – Ordinary Joe

Tuesdays

8 pm – The Voice

9 pm – La Brea

10 pm – New Amsterdam

Wednesdays

8 pm – Chicago Med

9 pm – Chicago Fire

10 pm – Chicago PD

Thursdays

8 pm? – Law & Order: For the Defense

9 pm – Law & Order: SVU

10 pm – Law & Order: Organized Crime

Fridays

8 pm – The Blacklist

Saturdays

10 pm – SNL Vintage

Sundays

19h – Football Night in America

8:20 pm – NBC Sunday Night Football

The series Kenan, Mr. Mayor, The Thing About Pam and Young Rock will also return only in 2022. NBC has yet to provide information on Manifest, Zoey and their Fantastic Playlist, Debris and Good Girls.