NBC Announces Release Date for Series Last Episode

Since 2015, NBC airs the comedy series Superstore, which remains on the air with its sixth and final season and is sure to leave a great void on fan screens.

It was in December of last year that NBC announced the cancellation of Superstore with season 6 that premiered at the end of October 2020 and that it will soon air its final episode.

Without a doubt, fans of the comedy Superstore are saddened as NBC just announced the date that the channel will air the final episode of the series.

It was this Tuesday that the network announced that Superstore will conclude its sixth and final season on Thursday, March 25 at 8 / 7c with the launch of its last episode. Plus, the final night will consist of two episodes in a row before the beloved comedy says goodbye. So far, only 7 episodes of the show remain to be broadcast.

Recall that with the announcement that Superstore would not be renewed for a seventh season, the executive and producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green stated through a statement the following:

“We are grateful to Universal Television and NBC for allowing us to do 113 episodes of a show that we are so proud of and for giving us the opportunity to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew.”

“We especially appreciate the viewers who have stayed with us for the last six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We will do everything we can to come out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve. ”

Superstore fans were surprised by the cancellation of the series, due to it being one of NBC’s strong series. However, it was the creator of the series who for some time had been announcing the farewell to the program.