NBA2k21 has a demo release date

The long-awaited NBA 2k21 game is about to release the demo and already has a market launch date

The release date of the NBA 2K21 game demo has been confirmed this week for all current generation consoles, giving players their first experience of the new NBA 2K21 game, although it will come with drawbacks.

On the one hand, it will only offer a part of the game options that will be available in the final version, the other is that it will only have the current version of the game, so there is the possibility that a second demo of NBA 2K21 will be published for PS5 and Xbox Series X in the future.

For now, we only know when the NBA 2K21 demo will be released on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, the release date for the NBA 2K21 demo has been set for Monday, August 24, 2020.

Try the NBA 2k21 demo

The official launch time for NBA 2K21 has yet to be announced, but we have a rough idea of ​​when things might start to happen, according to online reports, the launch time for NBA 2K21 has been set for 5am BST, or midnight ET, for the United States.

The demo is also likely to be released on the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, and Xbox Store at the same time, so we need to check the various digital stores to be sure.

From what has been shared so far, players will not need to pre-order the full game to access this new demo, even a message from 2K explains: that all players will have the opportunity to check out how the game works when the demo launches of NBA 2K21 on August 24 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.



