NBA World’s Reaction to Russell Westbrook’s Decision

Russell Westbrook is officially returning to Los Angeles next season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the former NBA MVP plans to implement his massive player choice in the Lakers.

Westbrook will earn $47.1 million on this option.

There was no chance that Westbrook would miss the chance to earn that kind of money.

NBA fans reacted quickly to this big news.

Westbrook hopes to get a lot better next season. He struggled a lot last season, averaging just 18.5 points per game.

It was his lowest PPG average since 2009, when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It looks like he will be more of a defensive player this season after the Lakers management talked to him at the end of the season.

Let’s see if he can help the Lakers get back into contention next season.