NBA World’s Reaction to rumors about LeBron James and Vegas

Over the past few months, there have been rumors about a possible expansion of the NBA, Seattle and Las Vegas have been named as potential destinations.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made it clear he’s ready to expand. In fact, he wants to help buy a team that will eventually settle in Las Vegas.

“I need a team in Vegas,” James said during his last appearance at The Shop.

Check it out.

It didn’t take long for fans to react to the news. Some believe he is trying to buy a team to team up with his son LeBron “Bronnie” James Jr.

“LeBron is so damn smart that he’s going to buy an NBA team in Las Vegas and he and Bronnie are going to play there in 2024, now it all makes sense,” one fan said.

“LeBron James has just publicly stated that he wants to become the owner of an NBA team that will come to Las Vegas,” another fan noted.

Other fans hope he chooses Seattle instead.

“Seattle would be a much better move. Get the league to expand, buy the Sonics, pick Bronnie and Bryce, retire there and become the greatest Seattle sports personality to ever change the whole city,” the fan said.

Will LeBron buy an NBA team in Las Vegas? We will find out in the coming years.