NBA World’s Reaction to Missing Bayless’ Top 5 Players List

Skip Bayless unveiled his list of the NBA’s top five players on Wednesday, and it didn’t generate much enthusiasm.

Bayless still considers Kevin Durant the best player in the league, followed by Giannis Adetokumbo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry.

One glaring omission on this list is none other than LeBron James. Although James may no longer be the best player in the league, he is still probably one of the top five players, especially after the results he showed last season.

James averaged 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game for a Lakers team that couldn’t even make the play-in tournament.

NBA fans rushed to roast Bayless on social media when the list was posted on Twitter.

“The only player who is better than Steph right now is Giannis,” one fan wrote.

“KD at 1 is an objectively terrible option at the moment, as if it literally just doesn’t make sense,” another fan tweeted.

Bayless knows exactly what he is doing with such a list, and he will continue to do so as long as he is on television.