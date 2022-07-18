NBA World’s Reaction to LeBron and Lavar’s Ball Video

Lakers superstar LeBron James and Lavar Ball have had disagreements in the past, but they shared a pregame hug ahead of King’s return to the Drew League over the weekend.

They exchanged touches and hugs as LeBron entered the gym and exchanged a few words.

The NBA world reacted to the couple’s friendly exchange on social media.

“Now I hear Lavar,” one user said. “You know Gelo can take a few shots for you.”

“I miss LaVar entertaining us,” another replied.

“They behave as if two legends cannot coexist.”

“Two guys who could beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1,” another fan wrote.

“LaVar is very fond of: “Lamelo, really, this guy is changing them for them.”

“One person is booing,” another user exclaimed.

LeBron easily lost 42 points en route to winning the Drew League on Saturday.

What do you think LaVar told him before it became known?