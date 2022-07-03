NBA World’s Reaction to Kyrie Irving’s Sunday Morning Rumors

While Kevin Durant is trying to get out of Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving will definitely follow him. And today, NBA fans have heard interesting rumors about the star point guard.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Sunday that there are “several contenders” for a potential deal involving Kyrie. Among them, he named the Philadelphia Seven Sixers, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

As you can imagine, the 76ers are probably the most amazing team on this list. Philadelphia acquired Kyrie’s former teammate James Harden in the middle of last season, and it is believed that Harden wanted to leave because of Kyrie.

So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Sixers fans aren’t big fans of this report. Some joke that Harden himself is probably stunned by this rumor:

Dallas Mavericks fans seem intrigued by the idea of getting Kyrie and teaming him up with world-class forward Luka Doncic. But some are skeptical about Kyrie’s desire to live in Texas.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the team most closely associated with Kyrie from the very beginning. Kyrie and LeBron James won the NBA title together in Cleveland, and there are signs that the two may want to reunite for another one.

The Nets definitely won’t demand as much from Kyrie as they want from Kevin Durant. If someone makes them even a decent offer, it is likely that they will accept it.

Will Kyrie Irving move her talents to Philadelphia, Los Angeles or Dallas? Or will he go to a completely different place?