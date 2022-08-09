NBA World’s Reaction to Kelly Olynyk’s Wedding Photos

Kelly Olynyk officially tied the knot with her longtime friend Jackie McNulty last weekend.

The ceremony took place on Saturday at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, in the presence of family and friends.

Some wedding photos have finally been published for public viewing, and Olin is in an interesting outfit on them. Olinik was wearing a snapback and ordinary sneakers at the wedding.

NBA fans reacted differently to these photos.

“This man really decided the outcome of the NBA Finals,” one fan tweeted.

“Kelly Olynyk looks exactly like the guy who wears a SnapBack at his own wedding,” another fan said.

It may be a little strange to wear a baseball cap to a wedding, but the thing is that Olin had a great time on his special day.