NBA World’s Reaction to Giannis and Bull Speculation

Giannis Adetokumbo is committed to the Milwaukee Bucks right now, but that doesn’t mean he’ll stay that way.

Adetokumbo told Fox 32 Chicago about a potential game for the Chicago Bulls in the future, and he did not rule it out.

“I think anyone who asks this question while playing basketball, if you say no, you will be a liar,” Adetokumbo said. “This is a team that has won several championships, this is a team that had one of, if not the best player who has ever played this game. Everyone would like to play for Chicago. Right now I’m committed to Milwaukee.”

Fans are intrigued by the possibility that Adetokumbo will leave Milwaukee at some point.

If Adetokumbo does join the Bulls in a few years, it will be one of the biggest moves in NBA history.