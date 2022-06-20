NBA World Reacts to Rumors that Kyrie Irving has become a Free agent

Nathaniel S. Butles

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, conversations between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets about his future with the team have stalled. Allow the seven-time All-Star contestant to consider the open market, and the Lakers and Knicks are expected to insist on his services.

The NBA world reacted to the latest rumors about the freedom of agent Kyrie on Twitter.

“The way this Nets team self—destructs is comical and completely unbelievable for a guy like Kevin Durant who just watched his old team at GSW win another championship,” one user said.

“Durant moved to Brooklyn because of Kyrie? Is there a chance Durant won’t stay here for long?” another fan asked.

“Of course. Just convince the Nets to revoke your worst contracts, and also let the Tibs join the flat Earth society,” NBA screenwriter Steve Popper tweeted.

“Having just reviewed a bunch of 2016 Cavs stuff yesterday, I can’t say anything bad about Kyrie, in fact, if he wants to beat Boston & KD on consecutive stops, you do it, young man,” another user laughed.

“Well, well, well…” wrote another. “Kyrie is about to enter the market, then I assume that the CD requires an exchange, and Ben Simmons does not want to play basketball. However, I heard that the Rockets and Stone bent in this exchange of Harden and the Nets??”

“It seems that Kyrie and his team are putting pressure on the Nets to change,” commented Brian Fonseca.

What the NBA offseason can be like.