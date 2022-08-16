NBA Veteran Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is the Time to Tell His Story in New Documentary Series

If you’re an NBA fan like me, you probably know that there have been unique personalities in the professional basketball league over the years. From the intelligent Bill Russell to the eclectic Dennis Rodman, there are many memorable names who have participated in competitions. And some of these athletes could be heading their own sports documentary series. Now such a project is granted to another star: Carmelo Anthony. And amid the announcement of the show, Anthony discussed why now is the time to tell his story.

Carmelo Anthony will be at the center of a four-part documentary series that will tell about the legendary professional and sometimes stormy personal life of the future Hall of Fame. The upcoming show “Seven” is produced by the star’s own production company Creative 7, as well as Westbrook Studios and Falcon Entertainment. Of course, the first thing fans are probably interested in is why the 38-year-old star is becoming outspoken at this point. Well, as he said in a statement released to Deadline, he’s done with others speaking on his behalf.:

Probably the biggest question that everyone is asking is why now? Why did I choose this moment to tell my story? In short, I’ve spent enough time letting other people speak for me. It’s time for my truth. I am looking forward to the audience finally having the opportunity to hear about my journey in their own words. Westbrook Studios, Falcon Entertainment and my team at Creative 7 have been extremely supportive of my vision for this project, and I am proud that we were able to make this series a reality.

It’s true that a lot has been said about the awarded ball player over the years. Almost two decades ago, he was the main topic of discussion in the sports world after winning the NCAA championship with Syracuse, and then in the same year he was selected by the Denver Nuggets at number 3. Since then, many of the 10-time appearances on the court have been highly appreciated, although he also had several personal problems, including a cheating scandal with ex-wife Lala Anthony. I am very interested to hear the opinion of Carmelo Anthony about the most important moments of his life.

NBA fans have certainly not been left out when it comes to vibrant documentary series lately. In 2020, an ESPN document dedicated to the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance” was released (now it is broadcast to Netflix subscribers), and a few months ago, the Apple TV+ series “Magic Johnson” was released, which was influenced by Michael Jordan. And if that wasn’t enough, “Legacy: The True Story of the Los Angeles Lakers” is currently streaming for Hulu subscription holders. Is it worth mentioning that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green even shot his own documentary on Amazon earlier this year?

Based on the information that has been announced so far, it can be assumed that Seven will follow a formula that is somewhat similar to the form of They Call Magic. This show also consisted of four issues and effectively covered various stages of the life of the titular legend of the Lakers. While Magic has really penetrated into the intricacies of its subject’s life, I expect the Carmelo Anthony show to be a little more raw.

It is currently unclear where Carmelo Anthony’s documentary series might end up. Based on a recent trend, it could get into a streaming service, although it could also get into a premium cable channel like Showtime (which has released a lot of basketball-related content). However, no matter where it is broadcast, fans of the light forward will definitely tune in to better understand his story.

