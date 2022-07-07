NBA point guard reportedly arrested Thursday morning

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte Graham was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence early Thursday morning.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native was reportedly arrested in his hometown around 3 a.m. after being pulled over by a highway patrol.

TMZ posted a photo of Graham shortly after he received the order.

Devonte Graham is having another successful season in the Pelicans’ starting lineup, averaging almost 12 points and four assists per game.

The 27-year-old started his career with the Charlotte Hornets after an outstanding career in the Kansas Jayhawks’ backcourt.

Last season, Graham and the Peels agreed to a four-year, $47 million contract after agreeing to a signing and trade to transfer him to NOLA.