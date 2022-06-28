NBA All-World combines Pokémon GO and Basketball with Augmented Reality Technology

The recently announced NBA All-World, an upcoming alternate reality mobile game from Niantic, the developer of Pokémon GO, will allow players to collect basketball stars and meet to throw virtual balls. The game cycle of the augmented reality game, apparently, will be familiar to fans of the developers’ favorite game from the monster collection. While the NBA 2K22 face scan feature allows players to get into the digital playoffs themselves, the NBA All-World will allow them to play virtual streetball to rise in the basketball rankings.

American software developer Niantic is known for creating mobile games that skillfully use alternative reality technology. These games use GPS software to place virtual creatures or objects in the real world, and players go outside and explore their surroundings to play. In the case of Pokémon GO, players must walk to find Pokemon by traveling to attractions that serve PokéStops or Pokémon Gyms. Another Niantic project, Pikmin Bloom, follows a similar format in which the player leads a group of pikmins who can dig up items while going outside. An original Niantic game called Peridot was also announced, which will feature unique and original creatures that need to be found and collected.

A new mobile game in an alternate reality – NBA All-World – will allow players to collect NBA stars and play virtual basketball. According to Polygon, the innovative name will motivate players to explore their surroundings by placing virtual sneakers and equipment on real courts, in sporting goods stores and other places. NBA All-World will allow players to fight 1 on 1 with other users in King of the Court matches, which use swipe-based teams to shoot, block, post and fake. NBA stars like Chris Paul and James Harden can be assembled in the NBA All-World, and they will reportedly play just like in real life. The teaser trailer of the NBA All-World, posted on YouTube, can be seen below:

While the NBA All-World will allow basketball fans to participate in virtual streetball, NBA 2K22 Season 7 is making big changes to virtual hoops on sofas. The latest update of the slam dunk simulator includes additions to the MyCareer, MyTeam and The W modes. MyCareer’s new additions include wacky cosmetic items like a jetpack and an NBA mascot costume, as well as the return of the TKO game mode. Meanwhile, new maps have appeared in MyTeam mode, such as Hero Galaxy Opal Zion Williamson and Invincible Joel Embiid.

NBA All-World aims to combine the mechanics of Pokémon GO with the beloved culture and gameplay of the National Basketball Association. Collectible players and sneakers, 1-on-1 matches and real basketball courts ensure that the widespread sport is flawlessly transferred to mobile devices using AR technology. Niantic’s newest augmented reality mobile game has no set release date, but players can pre-register for NBA All-World right now via the game’s website.