NBA 2K23 — which athletes from the covers in which publications

It is confirmed that NBA 2K23 will be released on September 9, and fans are asking an extremely important question about which star or stars will decorate the front cover. Due to a lot of confusion and controversy among fans regarding the state of the 2K series lately, when many thinking standout modes like MyCareer NBA 2K fully deserve their own game, the day of revealing the stars from the covers always seems as important as ever. In recent years, supporters of teams like the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks have had the right to brag, and young superstars Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic have led the box art of standard release on next-generation consoles for 2K21 and 2K22 respectively. It was also not unusual for multiple athletes to decorate different editions of the game, and with NBA 2K23, this is still the case.

Notably, there are five separate issues of 2K23 that can be purchased with a total of four cover athletes. In the two most expensive versions of the game — the Championship version and the Michael Jordan version — Michael Jordan is depicted on the cover of NBA 2K23. However, the Championship edition only shows Jordan’s famous Chicago Bulls jersey. The defender, considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time, appeared on the total number of NBA 2K covers (together with Allen Iverson) for a total of five, with his last appearance as a cover athlete being on 2K16.

For many fans of the game, the most important appearance on the cover will be the standard edition, as it will be best sold and remembered. With the latest entry, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns appears on the cover of both the standard edition and the special digital edition of NBA 2K23 Deluxe for the first time, and the 25-year-old continues the trend of young NBA superstars heading the 2K Series lately. Despite the fact that Booker was undoubtedly a great player, many fans expressed confusion about his inclusion, arguing that players like Jason Tatum or Giannis Adetokumbo were more worthy, especially after the Suns’ poor playoff performance.

The special edition of NBA 2K23 is dedicated to two female NBA legends

The final version of NBA 2K23 — the standard edition of the game with an alternative cover — features WNBA legends Diana Taurasi from Phoenix Mercury and Sue Bird from Seattle Storm. In the previous part of the franchise, there was a similar edition with Candice Parker, the cover athlete in the NBA 2K22 version for the WNBA, and the recognition of the women’s league was well received by fans. However, unfortunately, as in the case of NBA 2K22, the WNBA edition will be released only in the USA, and it will also be available only on GameStop, so most fans around the world will not be able to get this copy.

NBA fans will be glad to see Michael Jordan again on the covers of an outstanding series of basketball video games. However, many would probably prefer him to wear the standard version of the game. The inclusion of Bird and Taurasi makes a respectful and dignified bow to the two greatest women’s games, although the difficulty of obtaining a copy for many would make the tribute less meaningful than it might otherwise be. In any case, the disclosure of the athlete from the cover of this year’s NBA 2K23 is still exciting and discussed as never before.