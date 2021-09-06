NBA 2K22: Luka Doncic Opens Two Basketball Courts in His Hometown

NBA 2K22: Luka Doncic, the cover star of NBA 2K22, joins 2K Foundations to open two basketball courts in his hometown of Ljubljana.Luka Doncic, in collaboration with local authorities and 2K Foundations, inaugurate two basketball courts in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The hometown of the Dallas Mavericks player sees some of the enclaves where he grew up playing the sport in which he would achieve worldwide recognition come to life.

Take Two reports in a press release that the restoration work includes new stands and lighting, as well as a characteristic style of hand painting by Nejc Prah, a Slovenian graffiti artist chosen by Doncic. “It is a very exciting day for me. I have very good memories of my childhood in Ljubljana. These are the courts where I grew up, learned and trained basketball, ”explains Doncic. “It is an honor to be able to help my city and my country, which have given me so much and whom I love so much. That children have the opportunity to play on the same courts and pursue the same dreams is something that excites me ”.

The Foundations figure plays “a very important role” for 2K, in the words of its president, David Ismaliler. “It has been an honor to create a program that provides the opportunity for some of the best athletes in the world, like Luka, to deepen their bond with the communities that mean so much to them.”

NBA 2K22, heading to market: editions

Doncic is the star on the cover of NBA 2K22, a title that will be released on September 10 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. He will do it in three different editions depending on what platform or extras you want to have. We leave you with them below.

The Standard Edition will be available for € 69.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC (this is the only one without a physical edition).

The Multi-Generation Digital Pack will be available only in digital format for € 84.99. It is a Standard Edition that includes both the versions of the previous generation and the new one (within the same family).

The 75th Anniversary Edition of the NBA will be available in physical and digital form, for € 99.99 on all platforms. The update to the new generation is also included in this edition.