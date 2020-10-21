NBA 2K21: will be replaced in “upcoming episodes”

After the controversy for including advertising announcements that were not foreseen, the company issued a statement explaining its position.

The official NBA 2K21 Twitter account has issued a statement to respond to the controversy that has arisen in recent days regarding the appearance of announcements during games that cannot be skipped or avoided. The situation, reported by US players in the versions of the title on computer, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, was apparently not in the plans of 2K Games and, in their words, will disappear “in future episodes.”

“Those ads are not intended to appear in the game’s preview introduction”

“As many of you are concerned, in recent years we have been integrating ads in the 2KTV segments”, they begin by saying; something that is extended to other video games such as EA Sports UFC 4, which has also been surrounded by controversy for this very reason. “Yesterday, the 2KTV commercials had an impact on the experience of our players in a way that we did not intend, since those ads are not intended to appear in the previous introduction of the game,” they add in the message posted on Twitter in afternoon of this October 20.

This will be corrected in future episodes. Thank you for your continuous feedback ”, they end. We do not know what exactly they mean by “future episodes”, since they do not clarify if the mandatory print ads will soon disappear from NBA 2K21 or if, on the contrary, this correction will be applied to future iterations of the video game.

The intention of the study is that these announcements do not affect the gaming experience; however, they are appearing during certain moments of the gameplay. It’s also unclear whether the next gen versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S that go on sale this November will incorporate no-skip ads. We look forward to more information of an official nature.



